National Honor Society at Newman Grove Public Schools held its annual induction ceremony last Thursday evening, March 25. Shown above are NHS members (l.-r.) Mara Ranslem, Darren Peterson, Morgan Johnson, Brooke Milam, Emma Montoya, David Miller, Issac Potmesil and Jayson Johnson.
Newman Grove Public Schools Photo
Honor Society induction held at NGHS
