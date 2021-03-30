Korean War vets honored by Legion

On Friday, March 26, 2021 at the weekly Petersburg Legion fish fry, a special recognition was held to honor the Korean War Veterans.

The veterans present to be honored (above, l.-r.) were Doug Rueth, Hank Thieman and Don Friese.

A special commemorative cake was served and the final drawing of the American Legion Junior Leaders and Jr. Pirate 4-H Club Poppy Day raffle was held.