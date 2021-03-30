Pharmacies now able to give COVID shots to age 18 and over

Pharmacies participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program are now able to vaccinate residents 18 and older, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

These sites are all accessible to the public and still vaccinating individuals in the current priority phase, 2A, to include 65 and older, along with frontline essential workers in healthcare, EMS, first responders, teachers K-12, grocery workers, public transit workers, law enforcement, childcare workers, food and agriculture workers, and corrections officers/staff.

Wells Drug, Albion, is one of the participating pharmacies.

Doses available at pharmacy locations are in addition to the state’s weekly allocation of first and second doses being administered by Nebraska’s 19 local health departments. Some parts of the state are already vaccinating younger ages and can decrease the age to ensure that schedules remain full.