Fundraising for the new splash pad at the Petersburg Park is off to a good start thanks to support from the community.All 300 tickets were sold at $100 each over a 40-day span.Raffle items were donated by Rae Valley Market, Petersburg Ag Supply Center, LLC, Applied Connective Technologies and the Petersburg Community Club.Additional fund-raising is now underway for the splash pad, with the goal of raising $90,000.