Tree Board to award four tree-planter grants

Again this spring, the Newman Grove Tree Board will be awarding four grants of $100 each to provide incentives for tree planting in the city.

The grants are to reimburse property owners for the purchase of a planted tree.

Requirements for the grant are that the person must live in the Newman Grove city limits, and have a receipt of purchased and planted tree attached to the application to be return to city office. Residents have until Sept. 30, 2021 to apply. Grants will be awarded in October. An application will be included in the next city water bill