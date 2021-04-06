Blood drives coming up at Petersburg, Albion

Red Cross blood drives are coming up in April at Petersburg and Albion.

The Petersburg blood drive will be held Thursday, April 8, from 12 noon to 6 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, 105 North Second Street.

The Albion blood drive will be Monday, April 12, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Casey building on the Boone County Fairgrounds.

If you receive a COVID-19 vaccine, knowing the name of the manufacturer is critical in determining your blood donation eligibility. In most cases, there’s no deferral time if you receive a vaccine.

The American Red Cross is testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies. These results may provide valuable insight into a donor’s potential past exposure to this coronavirus or an antibody response developed after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Only those feeling healthy and well should present to donate and appointments are strongly encouraged. Test results will be available to donors via the American Red Cross Blood Donor App or at RedCrossBlood.org within one to two weeks.