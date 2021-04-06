First graders to graduate from special INSIGHTS program

On April 23, the first-grade students at St. Edward Elementary will graduate from the INSIGHTS program.For the past two years, the St. Edward first-grade students have been working with former Riverside superintendent, Dr. Joan Carraher, and participating in a social-emotional curriculum called, “INSIGHTS into Children’s Temperament.”Starting in kindergarten, these students have been learning about how they are unique by using puppets, videos, songs and storyboards. The children have had an opportunity to become puppeteers and use their newfound skills to observe and think about others’ differences with empathy and compassion.The students also learn how to identify a social dilemma, generate, and evaluate possible solutions, and use the most helpful solution.Carraher is also working with students at Newman Grove and Clarkson.The INSIGHTS program was brought to St. Edward from the Nebraska Center for Research on Children, Youth, Families, and Schools at UNL with a grant from the U.S. Department of Education.