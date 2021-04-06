Newman Grove Alumni to gather May 29

Newman Grove’s annual Alumni Banquet is coming up on Saturday, May 29, at 6:30 p.m. in the school gym. Doors will open at 5 p.m. for tours of the school.

Tickets are available only in advance, and the deadline to purchase tickets is May 10.

Alumni can complete an online form and mail payment to Kari Fehringer, drop off payment at the Bank of Newman Grove in person, or use Venmo or PayPal to pay. Another option is to stop at the Bank of Newman Grove, fill out the form and pay in person, or contact Kari Fehringer by private message or by email at: fehringerkari@gmail.com.