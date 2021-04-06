Petersburg clean-up days set April 16-18

Village of Petersburg will be having clean-up days on April 16-17-18, 2021 for residential properties.

Roll off dumpsters will be placed on Main Street. Petersburg residents may drop off items free of charge on these days.

Items accepted in roll off dumpster are lumber, plastic, siding, couches, mattresses, TVs, microwaves and lawnmowers-if the oil and gas are removed.

Items not accepted are: household chemicals, paint, tires, batteries, lawn pesticides, dehumidifiers, gas, oil or yard waste.