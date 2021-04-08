Phil Osantowski to open All Diesel LLC repair shop in St. Edward

Phil Osantowski will be opening his full line repair shop, All Diesel LLC, very soon in St. Edward.This week, he announced purchase of the former H&H Tire store from Rex Horn, who has operated the tire and vehicle service center for more than 16 years.Phil said he will be opening his business at that location in the near future. In addition to farm and construction equipment repair and truck repair, he plans to continue the vehicle and tire services formerly offered at H & H. He will continue to offer complete service on engines, hydraulics and air conditioning systems on heavy equipment.Osantowski currently operates All Diesel LLC with a service truck. That on-site service willl continue in addition to the shop services. He said he plans to have an additional employee to handle vehicle and tire services in the shop.“We want everyone to know they can still get the same services they received previously from H & H in addition to the services from All Diesel LLC,” he saidPhil and his wife Marianne live in St. Edward, and Marianne is the second grade teacher at St. Edward Public School. They have three children. He is a 2002 graduate of St. Edward Public School and a 2004 graduate of the diesel technology program at Northeast Community College.Rex Horn plans to retire, and he expressed appreciation to all of his customers through the years. His son, Michael, has worked at the business for many years, and his wife, Laurie, has been the business bookkeeper for several years.