Boone-Nance Cattlemen host annual banquet

About 260 people attended the annual Boone-Nance Cattlemen Banquet and Auction Saturday night, April 10, at the Event Center on the Boone County Fairgrounds.Featured entertainer was comedian Dale Jones, who was a semifinalist on the “Last Comic Standing” TV series. He featured rapid fire comedy with a healthy dose of animated faces, quick improvisations and physical comedy.The event included a presentation by Brenda Masek of Purdum, newly elected Nebraska Cattlemen president, and District 41 State Sen. Tom Briese.College scholarships were presented to nine area high school seniors.