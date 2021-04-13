Boone-Nance Cattlemen host annual banquet
Featured entertainer was comedian Dale Jones, who was a semifinalist on the “Last Comic Standing” TV series. He featured rapid fire comedy with a healthy dose of animated faces, quick improvisations and physical comedy.
The event included a presentation by Brenda Masek of Purdum, newly elected Nebraska Cattlemen president, and District 41 State Sen. Tom Briese.
College scholarships were presented to nine area high school seniors.
