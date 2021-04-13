Special Events

Boone-Nance Cattlemen host annual banquet

April 13, 2021
Scholarship recipients at the Boone-Nance Cattlemen’s Banquet were, l.-r., Molly Carraher, Joe Preister, Paul VanDeWalle, Bryce Kennedy and Tresden Gonsior. Not pictured are recipients Claire Choat, Lauren Kohtz, Alyssa Dozler and Gage Groeteke.
About 260 people attended the annual Boone-Nance Cattlemen Banquet and Auction Saturday night, April 10, at the Event Center on the Boone County Fairgrounds.
Featured entertainer was comedian Dale Jones, who was a semifinalist on the “Last Comic Standing” TV series. He featured rapid fire comedy with a healthy dose of animated faces, quick improvisations and physical comedy.
The event included a presentation by Brenda Masek of Purdum, newly elected Nebraska Cattlemen president, and District 41 State Sen. Tom Briese.
College scholarships were presented to nine area high school seniors.
