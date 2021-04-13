Heithoff named market president at GPSB

Todd Heithoff has been named market president of the Great Plains State Bank, Petersburg location.

Heithoff has been with Great Plains State Bank as vice president for the last five years. He has been involved in lending since 1996 and agricultural lending since 1998.

He earned his bachelor of science degree in business administration from Wayne State College. He resides in Elgin with his wife Melissa and two children, Cade and Callie.

No further information was provided by the bank in this news release.