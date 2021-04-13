Newman Grove citywide cleanup next week

Newman Grove’s annual citywide cleanup is scheduled to begin this Friday, April 16.

The city tree dump will be open April 16-19. Residents can deposit items such as tree limbs, leaves, grass, weed waste and untreated lumber.

Those who are unable to take items to the tree dump themselves can place them in bags or boxes at the curb or in the alley for city pick-up on Monday, April 19, only. The city will not pick up items in your yard or against buildings.

Used car and pickup tires will be collected Saturday and Sunday, April 17 and 18, at the dirt pile near the rodeo arena.

Free days at Bud’s Sanitation, Newman Grove, will be Monday and Tuesday only, April 19-20, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.