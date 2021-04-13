‘Scouting for Food’ set Saturday, April 17

Boy Scout Troop 155 will be conducting its annual “Scouting for Food” drive this Saturday, April 17, in Albion and Petersburg, with donations going to the Boone County Food Pantry, Albion.

Scouts will collect nonperishable food items in both towns. Residents are asked to put any canned or boxed food items in a bag and place the bag in front of their home by 8 a.m.

Residents of rural areas are asked to bring food items to the Boone County Food Pantry.

Items needed include tuna, tuna helper, macaroni and cheese, canned fruits and vegetables, Jell-O®, pudding, soups, canned pasta, cereal, peanut butter, jelly and hamburger helper.

Please do not include any items in glass containers.