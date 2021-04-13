St. Edward Preschool round-up set April 20

Preschool round-up and registration for 2020-2021 at St. Edward Public School will be held Thursday, April 20, from 5 to 5:30 p.m.

Children who are four years old on or before July 31, 2021 are eligible to attend preschool round-up. The purpose is to acquaint the child with their future classmates, teachers and school. Students will also participate in various readiness activities with the classroom teacher.

Parents of future preschool students will attend a parent

orientation meeting in the St. Edward Public School Library.

The orientation will include requirements for school registration, a tour of the school, information on school procedures, and school supplies.

