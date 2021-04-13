Petersburg Village Board voted April 6 to proceed with an updated comprehensive zoning plan, which should be compiled every 10 years.
Mary Ziemba, county zoning director, and consultant Keith Marvin will be working with the community.
Cost to the village will be $6,000 to $9,000.
Complete story on the village board meeting in the April 14 Petersburg Press, print and e-edition.
Village Board to proceed with comprehensive plan
