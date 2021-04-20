Albion Fire & Rescue honors members

Albion Volunteer Fire & Rescue recognition banquet was hosted by the Rural Fire Board on Saturday, April 17, at the Albion Fire Station.After a catered meal, the AVFD Recognition Committee made many award presentations.Current officers and committee members were noted, and those who completed the Hazmat Operations and Emergency Medical Technician courses were recognized.Years of service were recognized, and nine members were honored for a “code save” in 2020.Top responder to 2020 fire calls, also receiving the department vote for Firefighter of the Year, was Mitch Hardwick.Top responder to 2020 EMS calls, also receiving the department vote for EMS Provider of the Year and Rookie of the Year awards, was Matthew Childress.