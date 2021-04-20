Boone Central FCCLA has national STAR qualifiers

Boone Central FCCLA Chapter earned top awards and qualified for national competition in nine STAR events during the recent FCCLA State Leadership Conference, April 11-13.
All of the Boone Central entries competing in STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition) earned either champion or runner-up designation at the state conference.
Championship awards went to:
• Caydence Guthard – Career Investigation, Level 2;
• Parliamentary Procedure, Level 2 team of Briana Johnson, Cassidy Maricle, Isabella Meyer, Audra Groth, Mazie Beister, Natalie Pelster and Natalie Schrad;
• Parliamentary Procedure, Level 3 team of Brittany Preister, Kalli Niemann, Samantha Weeder, Cheyenne Ruhnke, Emma Thompson;
• Marisa Malander – Teach and Train, Level 2;
• Avery Olnes – Teach and Train, Level 3 (also scholarship winner).
Runner Up Winners
Boone Central members earning runner-up honors in STAR were:
Claire Weidner – Fashion Construction, Level 3, runner up.
Rachel Malander – Leadership, Level 3, runner up.
Anne Praise Santos – Repurpose and Redesign, Level 2, runner up.
Qualifying for nationals in FCCLA Chapter Website competition were Tessa Hamling and Serena Henry.
More details in the April 21 Albion News/Boone County Tribune, print and e-editions.
