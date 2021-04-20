Community gets compliment

Dear Editor:

Yesterday, Harry and I went for a ride and we met a retired teaching couple from Saline County. They were in Petersburg as part of a study they are doing for a digital history book. They made notes and took pictures.

They were traveling and doing all 93 counties and all the towns in those counties.

They said, “We are in the midst of doing all the towns in the State of Nebraska and of all the towns and all the counties, Petersburg is definitely the cleanest community we have ever seen.”

This couple taught at Milford and Doane. They live at Crete and Harry graduated from Friend High School. They were very impressed with our town of Petersburg.

Bernie and Harry Cunningham