Newman Grove FFA students win at state

Newman Grove students Brooke Forre, Alee Luna and Elyssa Cuevas were all FFA state finalists in Agriscience Contest.In results announced at the state convention, they were named champions of their divisions. Brooke Forre and Alee Luna were champions in the Animal Science Division. Elyssa Cuevas was state champion in the Environmental Science Division. Both projects qualified for nationals.Brooke Forre also earned a silver medal in Ag Literacy Speaking.Earning ribbons in the FFA Agriscience contest were Trenet Patzel, red ribbon, and Cora Patzel, white ribbon.Caleb Preister earned a blue ribbon in the Agronomy contest.The virtual State FFA Convention was held April 7-9.