Scouts have outstanding food drive

Boy Scout Troop 155 had an excellent response to its annual “Scouting for Food” drive last Saturday, April 17, in the Albion and Petersburg communities.

Food drive helpers included, above l.-r. Nate Kettelson, Missy Kettelson, Kevin Boilesen, Zack Boilesen, Gavin Mauch, Mike Kuta, Grant Kuta, Wyatt Kettelson and Kurt Kettelson.

They expressed appreciation to all participants, including Gragert’s Market, Albion Thriftyway and Rae Valley Market for their generous donations.

Helping with the drive were 13 volunteers, including seven scouts. They collected 1,050 food items for the Boone County Food Pantry.