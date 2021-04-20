St. Edward School Board accepts 2021-22 contracts

Staff contracts for the 2021-22 school year were accepted by the St. Edward School Board during its monthly meeting Monday night, April 12.

All but one teacher signed contracts to return in 2021-22. Chase King, English teacher, will be moving to a position at Schuyler Public Schools, and his resignation was accepted.

Contracts for Superintendent Justin Frederick and Principal Darren Luebbe were also accepted for next year.

National Speech Tourney

Several St. Edward students will be participating in the National Individual Events Tournament to be hosted online, May 5-9. Planning to participate are Payton Fitchner in dramatic interpretation, Madison Reeves in humorous interpretation, Grade Tibor in program of interpretation, and Malaina Francis and Izabelle Zurovski in duet acting.