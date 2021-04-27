Boone Central FBLA contestants among state finalists

Boone Central Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) members made state finals in five events at the recent FBLA State Conference, and they are saluted this week as Cardinal Achievers. Those placing included:

– Intro to Business Communications: Ashlyn Krohn, fourth place.

– Public Speaking: Shalee Grape, sixth place.

– Broadcast Journalism: Lauren Kohtz and Abby Brodersen, sixth place.

– Publication Design: Serena Henry and Claire Wiedner, seventh place.

– Digital Video Production: Graham Kahlandt and Tanner Bauld, seventh place.