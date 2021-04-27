Newman Grove School wins national ‘Green Ribbon’

U.S. Department of Education announced last Thursday that Newman Grove Public Schools, Newman Grove, is among the 2021 winners of U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon School District Sustainability Awards.

Newman Grove Public Schools was nominated by the Nebraska Department of Education.

NGPS is a small, rural school that has successfully fulfilled the three pillars of the Green Ribbon Schools by coming together and being what many small schools are, a close knit community. The school has built strong relationships over the years with agencies, including Lower Platte North Natural Resources District, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, and the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE).

A key environmental project at NGPS is an ongoing project-based science program of water quality monitoring of the Shell Creek, which runs through the town of Newman Grove.

