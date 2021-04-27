Petersburg golf course ready for summer use

A group of more than 25 people gathered at the Petersburg golf course to prepare it for the 2021 season.

Areas where trees had been removed were raked and dead limbs on trees were removed. Volunteer trees growing on the perimeter of the course were also taken care of.

Several members came on Saturday and earlier Sunday to do their part.

A short business meeting was held in the Petersburg Legion following the clean-up.

It’s expected that the proposed new greens will be installed soon.