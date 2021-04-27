Schumacher wins spot in scholarship program

Mid America CropLife Association (MACA) Board of Directors selected 11 college students to participate in the MACA Young Leader Scholarship Program (YLSP). The 2021 YLSP class includes Kyle Schumacher of Petersburg.

Schumacher attends the University of Nebraska–Lincoln where he is pursuing a major in agronomy with a minor in agricultural economics and plans to graduate in December of 2022. He’ll be doing his internship with Pioneer.

This is the ninth year for the program, which is designed to expose future agriculturalists to the crop protection industry and potential career opportunities.

Complete story in the April 28 Petersburg Press, print and e-editions.