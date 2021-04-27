Scouts cheer on their cars at Pinewood Derby

Cub Scouts of Pack 155, Albion, and Pack 175, Lindsay, competed in their annual Pinewood Derby races last Saturday, April 26, in the Boone Central Performance Gym.

The Pinewood Derby cars were again judged for both speed and design. A cake raffle was also held.

There were six contestants from Pack 175 and five from Pack 155 this year. Lindsay Pack 175 took home the traveling trophy this year.

Pack 155 Results

For Pack 155, the top three winners for speed this year were Blaze Bittner, first; Marc Hamling, second, and Zaiden Bittner, third.

Design winners for Pack 155 were Raelyn Ortega and Carter Meyer.

Pack 175 Results

Speed winners for Pack 175 were Bo Flood, first; Owen Flood, second, and Gaven Thompson, third.

Design winners for Pack 175 were Lincoln Thompson, Isaac Thompson and Evelyn Thompson.