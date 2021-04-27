St. Edward FFA recognizes members, supporters

St. Edward FFA members and chapter supporters were recognized Monday evening, April 19, at the annual St. Edward FFA Banquet.The banquet began with a meal followed by the FFA opening ceremonies, conducted by the 2020-2021 FFA officer team. Members were then recognized for receiving the various degrees available at the chapter level.Receiving the Discovery FFA Degree were Eduardo Alcaide, Alli Brauner, Blake Foshee, Rebekah Ketelsen, John Laska, Luke Laska, Jerel Matchett, Shae Murphy, Marcos Paez-Campaya, Anthony Petersen, Jacob Reeves, Trinity Sindelar, Xavier Standley and Kendra Werner.Receiving the Greenhand FFA Degree were Lydia Ketelsen, Devin Rivera and Dalton Wilson.Receiving the Chapter FFA Degree were Andrew Breceda, Conor Laska and MaKayla Matchett.Senior Kelsey Alder was recognized for receiving her State FFA Degree during the virtual State FFA Convention on April 7.Student performance was recognized in Career Development Events and livestock judging contests. Star awards were also presented.The final event was installation of the 2021-2022 FFA officer team, which includes Makayla Matchett, president; Andrew Breceda, vice president; Jean Cumming, secretary; Malaina Francis, treasurer; Payton Fitchner, reporter, and Lydia Ketelsen, sentinel.