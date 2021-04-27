St. Edward to salute nine graduates Saturday, May 1

St. Edward High School will honor nine senior graduates at commencement exercises Saturday, May 1, at 2 p.m. in the school gym.
The nine graduates are featured on page 3 of this week’s Albion News and Boone County Tribune.
Scholarships and awards will be announced during commencement. Senior class motto is “Class of 2021, it’s not for everybody.” Class colors are orange and gray.
