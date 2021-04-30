Albion Fire & Rescue was called Thursday afternoon, April 29, at 2:35 p.m. to extricate City of Albion utility employee Doug Morgan from a trench in an alley of the 300 block of Church Street, downtown Albion, between Clip N Curl Salon and Nicole2Jane Boutique.
Morgan was one of the workers repairing a water line leak at that location when a portion of the trench wall soughed off, pushing him against a large pipe, according to Fire Chief Bruce Benne. Rescue workers used a rescue basket and rope to free Morgan from the trench. He was transported to Boone County Health Center with hip and leg injuries, Benne said.
Albion city worker injured in trench accident
