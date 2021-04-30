Albion city worker injured in trench accident

Albion Fire & Rescue was called Thursday afternoon, April 29, at 2:35 p.m. to extricate City of Albion utility employee Doug Morgan from a trench in an alley of the 300 block of Church Street, downtown Albion, between Clip N Curl Salon and Nicole2Jane Boutique.

Morgan was one of the workers repairing a water line leak at that location when a portion of the trench wall soughed off, pushing him against a large pipe, according to Fire Chief Bruce Benne. Rescue workers used a rescue basket and rope to free Morgan from the trench. He was transported to Boone County Health Center with hip and leg injuries, Benne said.