Albion family campaigns for organ, tissue donation

Organ and tissue donation can save lives in Nebraska and across the nation.That’s the simple message that Kelly Benson and her children, Garrett and Emmah, were sharing with Albion businesses last Friday, April 30.They were sharing cookies along with that life-saving message as part of Live On Nebraska’s #Count-OnKindness event.Kelly and her family were part of this campaign in honor of her late brother, Kevin “Trapper” Davidson, who was a tissue donor after his death in a motorcycle accident in June of 2020.“Kevin will forever be remembered for his carefree spirit, contagious smile, and generous soul,” said Kelly. “Being a donor was important to Kevin. He wanted someone else to have another chance if given the opportunity; another moment with family, another birthday, another adventure.”