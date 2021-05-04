Boone Central honors top musicians

Boone Central High School held its annual Fine Arts Banquet and Spring Concert Sunday evening, May 2.

Outstanding musicians were honored during the banquet.

Vocal music director Michele Wright presented Outstanding Vocalist awards to Caleb Kohl and Julia Nore, and the National Choral Award winner Esther Uma.

Instrumental music director Whitney Paulson presented the John Philip Sousa award to Abby Brodersen, and the Outstanding Instrumentalist award to Julia Nore.

Caleb Kohl (vocal solo) and Julia Nore (violin solo) also received Outstanding Performance Honorable Mention for their performances at the District Music Contest.