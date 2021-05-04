Cardinal girls Mid-State track/field champs, Boone Central boys strong third

It was unseasonably hot. The wind was howling.

None of that bothered the Boone Central Cardinals in the 2021 Mid-State Conference Track & Field Championships at Pierce High School.

The Card girls claimed another Mid-State crown in the annual league event with 103 points, seven clear of runner-up O’Neill. The BC boys did not quite have the depth to top the field, scoring 86.5 points and placing third to Battle Creek (110) and Pierce (96.5).

Cardinal Coach Susan Roberts noted it was a day of exceptional efforts by her athletes, as one new Boone Central school record was set, another record matched, and 32 season-best times and marks established.

Senior Wyatt Nissen just missed gold in the 200 meter dash, but posted a new Boone Central record time of 22.39. Senior Ryan Kramer did take gold in the high jump, equaling the BC standard in that event.

“We had a great day Saturday. On the girls side we scored everywhere we expected to, and then some. We had a few nice surprise points, and those extra points ended up being what we needed to pull ahead at the end of a close competition. The girls competed hard all day and we ended up with 15 season-best marks,” Roberts commented. “The boys competition was also a close one all day. We had a few things go our way and others didn’t, but we had a strong third place finish and competed hard all day. The boys finished with 17 season-best marks, highlighted by two school record performances.

“Wyatt Nissen set the 200 meter record, breaking Jason Krohn’s 2003 time. Ryan Kramer tied the high jump record, also held by JR Clouse and Alan Jarecki.”

The girls championship was again a team effort, but certainly paced by the Cardinals’ superlative distance crew.

Seniors Jordan Stopak and Sam Weeder dominated the 1600 and 3200 meter runs. Stopak on both the 1600 (5:49.11) and 3200 (12:53.72), with Weeder taking runner-up honors in both races. The pair joined Alicia Weeder and Autumn Simons to win the 4×800 meter relay in a time of 10:13.72. Simons also placed third in the 800 meter run.

All told, that was 52 of Boone Central’s 103 point total in the competition.

Kramer continued his excellent senior campaign with the record effort in the high jump, and added gold in the 300 meter hurdles (41.17) – and event in which he holds the state’s third best time in 2021. He also placed third in the 110 meter high hurdles (15:45).

Kramer sparked Boone Central’s best event of the day, leading a parade of red across the finish line in the 300 meter hurdles, with teammates Jackson Roberts (42.32) second and Dustin Andreasen (42.59) third.

Roberts burst out with his best all-around performance of the season. Along with the 300 hurdle runner-up finish, the sophomore placed second in the 110 meter highs (15.27) and third in the long jump (21’2¾), as well as running a leg on the Cards’ runner-up 4×400 meter relay (3:35.51).

Nissen was once again a Cardinal streak at the front of the dash events, narrowly placing second to Norfolk Catholic’s Jackson Claussen in the 100 meters (11.12) and 200 meters (22.39). The fleet senior also ran in the runner-up 4×400 relay.

Complete results in Print & Online editions of Albion News/Boone County Tribune