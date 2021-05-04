Many area farmers have made good progress on corn and soybean planting during the past week.
Above, Schumacher brothers were planting corn on the Henry and Marilyn Ketteler farm last week.
By Saturday, some farmers reported having completed both corn and bean planting.
There is moisture in the ground, but the strong winds are rapidly depleting that moisture and rain is needed.
Corn and soybean planting nearing end
