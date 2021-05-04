Firemen called northeast of town

On Saturday May 1, the Petersburg Fire Department was alerted to a fire at 12:33 p.m. on the Joe and Connie Seier farm, five miles east of Petersburg, one mile north and 3/4th mile east.

According to Fire Chief Baumgartner, apparently a spark from a 4-wheeler ignited dry material on conservation acres which spread to the cornfield. A tractor and disk was brought in by Dave Remmereid and another one by Joe Seier to assist the department. Approximately 35 acres burned.

The department returned to the station at 2:36 p.m.