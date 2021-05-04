Marilyn L. Schroeter

Marilyn Lucille Schroeter, 86, of Newman Grove, passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021 at the Boone County Health Center in Albion.

Those left to cherish her memory include her five children: Rita (David) Kaul of Kearney, Arlene Gettert of Newman Grove, Dan (Peg) Schroeter of Albion, David (Donna) Schroeter of Newman Grove and Greg (Kimberly) Schroeter of Humphrey, 14 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren with one more on the way, siblings: Eleanor Julsen of Bellevue and Dewayne Voborny of Neligh, as well as other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Raymond, two infant daughters: Kristie Lynn Schroeter and Nancy Renee Schroeter, son-in-law Duane Gettert, brothers: Ervin Voborny and Bernard Voborny, sisters: Sr. Marie Voborny and Jeanette Lees.

Funeral services were Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Newman Grove with Jacquelyn Samway, PMA officiating. Burial followed at Trinity West Cemetery, Newman Grove. There will be a recording of Marilyn’s service that can be viewed on her obituary page at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Memorials are suggested to: Trinity Lutheran Church Memorial Fund or to the Newman Grove Rescue Department.

Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove was in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Complete obituary in Print & Online editions of Albion News/Boone County Tribune