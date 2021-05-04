NG fourth graders publish book

Students in Mrs. Karla Patzel’s fourth grade class at Newman Grove Public School are now published authors.

They recently completed a book, “Nebraska the Good Life . . . Honestly It’s Not for Everyone.”

Students used their skills to research, write and illustrate the book about various Nebraska locations.

The books are published by Student Treasurers Publishing of Topeka, KS. The company sends a free publishing kit to the teacher, as well as one free book. There is a charge for parents who wish to pre-order a copy of the class book, and copies can also be ordered at the company’s website.

“Because these kids are such good writers, we thought we would give this a try,” said Mrs. Patzel.