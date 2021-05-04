Pauline M. Braun

Pauline Marie Braun, 97 of Albion, formerly of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Good Samaritan Center, Albion.

Pauline is survived by her three children: Jerry Braun of Cedar Rapids, Irene (Jim) Dresch of Primrose and Elaine (Dan) Zoucha of Schuyler, five grandchildren and five great grandchildren: Angela (Eric) Allgood and children Jackson and Jacy of Henderson, Krysti Sova and children Rhylee, Gunnyr, and Zaydin of York, Chad (special friend Mariah) Braun of Columbus, Jordan Zoucha of Lincoln, Justin Zoucha of Schuyler, brother Bob McGuire of Greeley, two sisters: Sr. Joan Monica “Peg” McGuire of St. Catharine, KY and Winnie Becker of Seattle, WA, two sisters-in-law: Marcella “Sally” Braun of Columbus and Rosella Braun of Cedar Rapids, along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Fritz in 2009, infant baby daughter in 1950, three sons: Joe in 2007, Jim in 2014 and Ron in 2018 and grandson Matthew James in 1987, siblings: Louise McGuire in 1939, Joe McGuire in 2002, Leona Micek in 2015, her sister-in-law Bernice McGuire in 1995, brother-in-laws; Elmer Micek in 2004 and Bob Becker in 2011, and Fritz’s brothers, sisters and spouses.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Saturday, May 1, 2021 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids with Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz, Mgrs.. Ralph Steffensmeier and Fr. Jim Heithoff officiating. Interment followed at St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. A video of Pauline’s service is on her page at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Levander Funeral Home of Cedar Rapids was in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Complete obituary in Print & Online editions of Albion News/Boone County Tribune