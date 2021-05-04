Riverside students explore ‘Women in Science’
Taking part were instructional leader Mrs. Sherri Kelley and middle school students Addy Seamann, Lauren Diessner, Amelia Baldwin, Haylee Ray, Hannah Standley, Aidan Choat, Sadie Schilousky, Avril Gutierrez and Josie Hemmingsen.
The conference was sponsored by Nebraska’s Experimental Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (EPSCoR) and the UNL Center for Science, Mathematics and Computer Education. A total of 57 students from Nebraska and Kansas, representing nine high schools and two middle schools, attended the online conference on April 9-10, 2021.
Students were able to meet role models who are women in science-related majors and careers. Undergraduate women from science disciplines across UNL, volunteered to serve as panelists.
Read the complete story in the May 5 Albion News and Boone County Tribune.