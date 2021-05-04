Riverside students explore ‘Women in Science’

A Riverside Public School teacher and nine of her students participated recently in the first-ever online Women in Science Conference hosted by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.Taking part were instructional leader Mrs. Sherri Kelley and middle school students Addy Seamann, Lauren Diessner, Amelia Baldwin, Haylee Ray, Hannah Standley, Aidan Choat, Sadie Schilousky, Avril Gutierrez and Josie Hemmingsen.The conference was sponsored by Nebraska’s Experimental Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (EPSCoR) and the UNL Center for Science, Mathematics and Computer Education. A total of 57 students from Nebraska and Kansas, representing nine high schools and two middle schools, attended the online conference on April 9-10, 2021.Students were able to meet role models who are women in science-related majors and careers. Undergraduate women from science disciplines across UNL, volunteered to serve as panelists.