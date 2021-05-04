Robert T. Westmore

Bob Westmore was born June 28, 1931 and passed away on April 19, 2021. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Elizabeth (Betty) Felten Westmore. He was a devoted father to four sons and their wives: Duane (Ladonna), Garry (Lorina), Steve (Beth) and Brian (Rhonda). He has four grandchildren: Greg, Kate, Taylor and Daniel. Bob was preceded in death by son Brian, his parents, sister Dorothy and brother John. He is survived by brother Edward of Montana (wife Diane).

A private family ceremony will be held for Bob at Greenwood Chapel. Donations may be made to the Seattle Symphony Chorale.

Complete obituary in Print & Online editions of Albion News/Boone County Tribune