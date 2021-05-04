St. Edward grads prepare for life’s challenges

Speakers at St. Edward High School commencement last Saturday expressed optimism about their ability to step into the future, and thanked their educators, parents and community for helping to prepare them.

Emma Olson, valedictorian, said the nine graduates of 2021 are moving to a new phase of their lives.

“We have shared many memories … grown together and stayed together,” she said. “I can’t wait to see how far we all will go.” She recounted memorable moments and relationships formed with each of her classmates.

Gabrielle Muckey, salutatorian, pointed out that graduates are gaining independence, and she urged her classmates to remain positive.

“We will be what we decide,” said Muckey. “We are free to make our own memories … and even some mistakes.” She noted that change is part of life, and urged fellow graduates to make the best of each situation.

In presenting the class to receive their diplomas, Superintendent Justin Frederick thanked everyone for their hard work “in getting to this point” through the COVID pandemic. He noted the St. Edward Public School teaching staff has more than 400 years of combined experience at the school, and saluted those who have reached longevity milestones.