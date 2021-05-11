Boone Central graduates featured

Boone Central High School’s 2021 graduating class is featured in a special this week in the Albion News/Boone County Tribune, and the Petersburg Press.

Commencement for Boone Central will be this Sunday, May 16, at 2 p.m. in the school gym.

Boone Central Honors Night was held Tuesday, May 11.

Final day for middle school classes is Wednesday, May 12. Last day for the elementary will be Friday, May 14. Final day for high school classes will be Tuesday, May 18, with early dismissal.