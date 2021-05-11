Gina Rankin is new GSS-Albion administrator
She replaces Karen Glesinger, who is stepping down to spend more time with family and pursue other interests. Karen has been the GSS-Albion administrator since September 2016.
“I’m looking forward to making a positive impact for all of the residents and staff,” said Mrs. Rankin.
She will oversee operation of GSS Wolf Home, a 60-bed skilled care and rehabilitation facility; Samaritan Estates, a 28-unit assisted living facility, as well as 13 senior living efficiency apartments.
Mrs. Rankin has been with GSS-Albion for 18 years and has served as administrator at Samaritan Estates assisted living since that facility opened in June of 2003.
