Gina Rankin is new GSS-Albion administrator

Gina Rankin has been named the new administrator of Good Samaritan Society – Albion starting this week.She replaces Karen Glesinger, who is stepping down to spend more time with family and pursue other interests. Karen has been the GSS-Albion administrator since September 2016.“I’m looking forward to making a positive impact for all of the residents and staff,” said Mrs. Rankin.She will oversee operation of GSS Wolf Home, a 60-bed skilled care and rehabilitation facility; Samaritan Estates, a 28-unit assisted living facility, as well as 13 senior living efficiency apartments.Mrs. Rankin has been with GSS-Albion for 18 years and has served as administrator at Samaritan Estates assisted living since that facility opened in June of 2003.