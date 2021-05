Petersburg Middle School activities are nearing an end for the 2020-21 school year.Middle School band and choral groups presented their spring concert Thursday evening, May 6, at the gym in Petersburg. The concert was followed by presentation of diplomas to the 37 eighth grade class members.An open house was held at the school on Monday evening, May 10, starting at 4 p.m. One of the favorite locations to see was the “signature wall” in the old boiler room (below).