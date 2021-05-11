Riverside High School will be honoring 10 senior graduates at commencement this Saturday, May 15, in the gym at Cedar Rapids.
The ceremony will begin at 2 p.m.
Class motto is: “Our lives are before us, our pasts are behind us, our memories are forever within us.”
The graduates are saluted on page 3 of this week’s Albion News and Boone County Tribune.
Riverside grads to be honored Saturday
Riverside High School will be honoring 10 senior graduates at commencement this Saturday, May 15, in the gym at Cedar Rapids.