Three graduates leave their mark on Newman Grove High School

While there were only three graduates in the Newman Grove High School class of 2021, they each left their marks of personality and achievement on the school.All were honored at commencement Saturday afternoon, May 8, in the school gym, and all plan to attend Northeast Community College to continue their respective educations.Newman Grove Superintendent Mikal Shalikow pointed out this is not the smallest NGHS graduating class in history. There were two grads in 1896 and also two in 1898.Valedictorian Emma Montoya spoke twice during the ceremony — once as class president and a second time as valedictorian. Salutatorian Bethany Borgheiinck also spoke. The third class member is Aaron Saldana, who serves as class secretary-treasurer.Leah Rast is a home-schooled student who is also finishing her high school years and moving on to college.All four plan to attend Northeast Community College.