Fire departments battle stubborn hog confinement blaze

Petersburg Volunteer Fire Department, with Albion Volunteer Fire Department in mutual aid, battled a stubborn early morning fire in a Pillen Family Farms hog unit southwest of Petersburg in Boone County early Wednesday morning, May 12.The Isowean unit contained slightly under 10,000 small pigs weighing about 20 pounds each, and all perished in the blaze, according to Petersburg Fire Chief Neal Baumgartner.The Petersburg department was called to the scene at 3:14 a.m. and responded with about 30 personnel. Albion Fire Department was called immediately for mutual aid.“The fire was through the roof and working in the attic when we arrived,” said Baumgartner. “It was very difficult to get to because both top and bottom were covered by metal.”Firemen were able to slow the progress of the blaze and control it, but “we couldn’t get to it to extinguish it,” said Baumgartner.An excavator from Bygland Dirt Contracting was called in to cut through the large building in two places and confine the fire. Baumgartner estimated that 75 percent of the structure was destroyed, and the damage will likely tally over $1 million, including the loss of hogs.Because of the difficulty in getting to the fire source, the decision was made to raze the structure and bury it. Bygland personnel were in the process of doing that on Wednesday.Firemen were on the scene until about 11:30 a.m. Baumgartner said the cause of the fire was under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s office.