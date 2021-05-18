Boone-Nance Cattlemen serve up burgers

May is Beef Month, and a large crowd celebrated at the annual Burger Bash at Albion ThriftyWay last Friday, May 14.

Boone-Nance Cattlemen members were on hand to cook the hamburgers, served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Above, Boone-Nance Cattlemen members Jay Beierman and Justin Frey handle the grilling chores.

Annual Beef Month section of the Albion News/Boone County Tribune is part of this week’s newspaper.