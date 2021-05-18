Children’s Theatre coming in June

After missing last year because of COVID-19 concerns, the Missoula Children’s Theatre will return to Albion June 21 – 26, 2021.

This year’s play will be Red Riding Hood and is open to children who have completed Kindergarten through 12th grade. More information will be announced closer to the event.

The Missoula Children’s Theatre has been visiting Albion since 1994 and is sponsored by the Albion Area Arts Council. Anyone having questions should contact Paul and Lori Hosford at 402-395-6727.