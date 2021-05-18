Petersburg seniors graduate at Boone Central

“The adventure of a lifetime begins now.”That’s how senior class speaker Bailey Choat summed up her feelings about the future at Boone Central High School’s 2021 commencement exercises last Sunday, May 16.Several Petersburg seniors were part of the class of 49 members preparing for the challenges that lie ahead.The 2021 class has risen to meet many challenges in completing their high school, “and now we figure out what life really is,” said Bailey.Speaker Abbigail Brodersen noted that the seniors’ high school careers lasted 1,370 days. The class gained understanding and met more challenges each year, and now will take on even more as they begin college, work and careers.